Suspect arrested after woman shot in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
Bedford Avenue Police
PITTSBURGH — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood on Wednesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT and negotiators were responding to the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue after a woman was shot in the leg.

The woman is in stable condition.

The suspect surrendered to police, officials said around 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

