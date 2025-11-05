Suspect arrested after woman shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood on Wednesday.
Around 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT and negotiators were responding to the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue after a woman was shot in the leg.
The woman is in stable condition.
The suspect surrendered to police, officials said around 2 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: The actor surrendered to police and was taken into custody. SWAT performed a protective sweep of the building. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/hNNX5N7aqN— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 5, 2025
