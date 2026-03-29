Wanted man in custody after SWAT incident in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says police were dispatched to the 300 block of Bausman Street at 6:30 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man wanted on a warrant had barricaded himself in that area.

SWAT, medics and firefighters responded.

The man surrendered to officers around 8:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

Bausman Street was closed between Grimes Avenue and Bernd Street during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group