SWAT responds to former Pittsburgh school building for reported break-in, 3 arrested

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT teams responded to an incident at a former school in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood on Monday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were dispatched to the former Knoxville Middle School, located in the 300 block of Charles Street, for a reported break-in.

SWAT was then requested because the people inside didn’t initially respond to officers’ requests to leave.

The spokesperson says three men were eventually taken into custody without incident for trespassing.

