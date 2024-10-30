SWAT responds to incident in Penn Hills; man in custody

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is in custody after SWAT was called to an incident in Penn Hills on Tuesday evening.

The situation took place in a home in the 500 block of Hoover Road, where a woman said she was assaulted and threatened by a man with a gun, according to Allegheny County police.

Police said the woman was able to get out of the house before police arrived and the man barricaded himself inside.

Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese said the incident was a domestic situation and there was no threat to the public.

“At no time was there any threat to public safety,” Calabrese said. “Police officers were on this immediately and they called in the regional task force.”

SWAT was called to the scene and the man was taken into custody a short time later.

The man has not yet been identified. We’re working to learn if any charges will be filed.

