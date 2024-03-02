Local

SWAT on scene of barricaded man in Pittsburgh neighborhood apartment

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams are on scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood involving a barricaded man.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says SWAT operators are on South Atlantic Avenue near Harriet Street for a man barricaded inside an apartment that he doesn’t live in.

Officials say he has active warrants and is speaking with police, but refusing to come out.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

