SWAT on scene of barricaded man in Pittsburgh neighborhood apartment

PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams are on scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood involving a barricaded man.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says SWAT operators are on South Atlantic Avenue near Harriet Street for a man barricaded inside an apartment that he doesn’t live in.
Officials say he has active warrants and is speaking with police, but refusing to come out.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.
