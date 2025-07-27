SWAT on scene of man barricaded in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units were called out to a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says SWAT units are on the 5100 block of Broad Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood, where a man is reportedly barricaded in a home after a domestic situation.

The spokesperson says the scene is “very active and ongoing.” There are several roads closed in the area, around North Evaline and Dearborn streets.

A woman was taken to the hospital from the scene. We’re told she’s in stable condition.

