Signal upgrade project to impact traffic on Washington Pike in Bridgeville and Heidelberg

PennDOT is announcing traffic signal upgrade work on Washington Pike/Washington Avenue (Route 50) in Allegheny County.

The project, impacting Bridgeville and Heidelberg boroughs and Collier and Scott townships, is set to begin Wednesday, weather permitting, and is expected to continue through late November.

The signal upgrade work will involve short-term restrictions each weekday as needed.

Shoulder closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays. Additionally, short-term single-lane restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Multiple intersections along Washington Pike/Washington Avenue (Route 50) will be impacted throughout the project.

In Bridgeville Borough, the intersection with Prestley Road (Route 3031) will be affected.

Collier Township will see impacts at intersections with Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Commercial Drive/Mayer Street, the Great Southern Shopping Center, Vanadium Road, the I-79 interchange, Steen Road, Thoms Run Road and Collier Town Square Drive.

In Scott Township, the intersection with Raceway Plaza Drive will be affected.

Heidelberg Borough will experience impacts at the intersections with Greentree Road (Route 3052) and Collier Avenue (Route 3052).

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling on this roadway, as work zone safety remains a shared responsibility.

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