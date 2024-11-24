SWAT searches Pittsburgh building after man was hurt in overnight shooting

PITTSBURGH — SWAT responded to Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood early Sunday morning after a man was hurt in a shooting.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson says officers were sent to Bausman Street and Brownsville Road along the Knoxville and Mt. Oliver border around 3:30 a.m. because of two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 18 rounds.

Officers found a man in the roadway who was grazed in the knee by a bullet. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The spokesperson said the suspect was believed to be in a residence on nearby Amanda Street.

SWAT responded to the area to search the residence. A Channel 11 crew on scene heard the SWAT team use flash bangs in the search.

The suspect was not located and the building was cleared by 7:15 a.m., over two hours after SWAT arrived.

Police located shell casings while processing the scene for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group