Crash shuts down portion of I-79 near Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of northbound I-79 near Cranberry.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Twitter said all lanes of northbound I-79 are closed at exit 78 - PA 228 because of a multi-vehicle crash.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-79 northbound between Exit 78 - PA 228 and Exit 78 - PA 228. All lanes closed.— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) July 21, 2023
Butler County 911 tells Channel 11 the crash involves two vehicles and happened at 2:40 p.m.
The 911 official said one person was transported from the scene by a medical helicopter. Pennsylvania State Patrol Butler is investigating.
Chopper 11 is heading to the scene and we’ll have a live look on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.
