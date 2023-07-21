Local

Crash shuts down portion of I-79 near Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of northbound I-79 near Cranberry.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Twitter said all lanes of northbound I-79 are closed at exit 78 - PA 228 because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Butler County 911 tells Channel 11 the crash involves two vehicles and happened at 2:40 p.m.

The 911 official said one person was transported from the scene by a medical helicopter. Pennsylvania State Patrol Butler is investigating.

Chopper 11 is heading to the scene and we’ll have a live look on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

