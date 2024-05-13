Man arrested ‘without incident’ after SWAT situation in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — SWAT and police responded to a Coraopolis home Monday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police Department says its SWAT team responded around 2:15 p.m. because of report that a man with active warrants, who was possibly armed, was inside a home on the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue.

A photo from our crew on scene shows a SWAT vehicle was idling outside of the home, with crews in tactical gear and long guns standing on or near the front porch.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident soon after SWAT arrived.

Coraopolis police are handling charges connected to this incident.

