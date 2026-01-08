SWAT units called to incident in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — SWAT units are on the scene of an incident in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the area of North Avenue in North Braddock at 3:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group