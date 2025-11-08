Local

SWAT units, Pittsburgh Police seize guns, marijuana from person in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units and Pittsburgh Police worked together to seize guns, drugs and cash from a person in Mount Washington.

Police said they searched a house and two vehicles in Mount Washington on Friday as a result of a narcotics investigaiton.

In total, they found three illegal guns, marijuana and $1000 in crash.

Gaquan Davis, 18 is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, multiple drug charges and prohibited acts.

