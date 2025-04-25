SWAT units responding to incident in Bellevue

SWAT units are responding to an incident in Bellevue.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the area of Laurel Avenue and South Bryant Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

K9 units are also at the scene.

Police are focused on a house on South Bryant Avenue.

