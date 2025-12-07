Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts Open House, launches Giving Tree campaign

PITTSBURGH — Sweetwater Center for the Arts will host an Open House on Dec. 7 in partnership with the Allegheny Regional Asset District, marking the launch of its annual Giving Tree campaign.

The RAD Open House is a free event that invites community members of all ages to explore Sweetwater’s studios, meet instructors, observe creative demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities.

Activities and demonstrations during the event will include needle punch and needle felting, printmaking, sugar cookie decorating, a clay workshop, a puppetry workshop and a metalsmithing demo.

Paul Thompson’s CAPA jazz students will perform live in the Community Room from 12 to 2 p.m., adding a musical element to the artistic festivities.

Chef Laurie Trok will lead a Holiday Cooking Class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the kitchen, offering attendees a chance to watch a class in action.

The Giving Tree Campaign, themed ‘Give the Gift of Art,’ offers a fun and meaningful way to support Sweetwater’s artistic programs, with each ornament representing tangible improvements to Sweetwater’s studios and programs.

Visitors can participate in the Giving Tree Campaign by choosing an ornament from the tree, scanning a QR code and donating directly through Sweetwater’s Amazon wish list, or by engaging digitally on Sweetwater’s social media pages.

The campaign will run from Dec. 7 until Dec. 19, allowing community members to contribute to the arts during the holiday season.

