Swissvale police mourning loss of K-9 officer Echo, who served for almost a decade

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Swissvale police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who served with the department for almost a decade.

According to Swissvale Police K-9 Unit on Facebook, K-9 Echo, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois that was well known in the community, died suddenly.

Echo served with Swissvale police for nine and a half years, in which he was responsible for many apprehensions, countless guns found that were used in crimes and narcotic finds, the unit said.

Swissvale police are asking the community to keep Sergeant Sitzman and his family in their prayers after the loss of their beloved K-9.

