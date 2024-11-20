Swissvale police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Swissvale police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Cameron Rouse, 16, was last seen Monday.

Cameron is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Cameron was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with a white stripe and gray and white New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-473-3056.

