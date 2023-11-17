Local

Take 2: Drake, J. Cole add second Pittsburgh tour date

Drake Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2 SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) (Marcelo Hernandez)

PITTSBURGH — Drake and J. Cole have added a second Pittsburgh tour date.

Drake. J. Cole. 2nd show added. PPG Paints Arena. Friday, February 16 & Saturday February 17. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? Get tickets today at 11AM Local. pic.twitter.com/k8mC2AiFCl

— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 17, 2023

The second show of the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at PPG Paints Arena, following the original Friday, Feb. 16 date.

General tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

