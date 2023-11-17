Take 2: Drake, J. Cole add second Pittsburgh tour date

PITTSBURGH — Drake and J. Cole have added a second Pittsburgh tour date.

The second show of the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at PPG Paints Arena, following the original Friday, Feb. 16 date.

General tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

