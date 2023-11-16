Another dog abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Another dog was abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, police said.

At 1:15 p.m., officers were told a dog was tied to a pole in the short-term parking garage.

Officers were able to untie the dog.

The dog was not microchipped and police are actively investigating to find out who left the dog behind.

This is not the first time a dog was abandoned at the airport this year. In August, a French bulldog was left in a stroller.

The owner of the French bulldog faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty and neglect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

