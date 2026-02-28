Take advantage of this sunny, warm Saturday! Temperatures drop again Sunday

PITTSBURGH — What a beautiful start to the weekend! Temperatures in the 40s this morning will soar into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Be prepared, much colder air pushes in tonight with wind chills falling into the 30s after sunset and eventually into the 20s overnight. A weak disturbance behind that boundary will lead to snow showers overnight into early Sunday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Colder conditions can be expected Sunday and Monday with highs only in the 30s. It will be temporary, as temperatures bounce back into the 40s on Tuesday and eventually near 60 by Thursday.

Despite the warmer weather, rain will become more of a concern later next week with daily chances for showers and possible thunderstorms by the start of next weekend. Get ready for a warm and wet start to meteorological spring!

