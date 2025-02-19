Local

Tate McRae announces show in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
Tate McRae announces show in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Tate McRae is bringing her tour to Pittsburgh.

Her “Miss Possessive Tour” will have a show at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 15. It was one of 23 new shows added to the tour.

The added shows come just before the release of her third studio album, “So Close to What,” which comes out on Feb. 21.

AMEX presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 25 and the Artist Presale begins on Feb. 26. General tickets go on sale Feb 27.

