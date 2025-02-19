Tate McRae announces show in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Tate McRae is bringing her tour to Pittsburgh.

Her “Miss Possessive Tour” will have a show at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 15. It was one of 23 new shows added to the tour.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨



Tate McRae is bringing the Miss Possessive Tour to the Burgh and PPG Paints Arena on October 15!



🎟️ Tickets on sale 2/27! pic.twitter.com/bX79GJzlbf — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 19, 2025

The added shows come just before the release of her third studio album, “So Close to What,” which comes out on Feb. 21.

AMEX presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 25 and the Artist Presale begins on Feb. 26. General tickets go on sale Feb 27.

Click here to buy tickets.

