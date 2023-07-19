Taylor Swift Pittsburgh concerts generate $46 Million in direct spending, city tourism agency says

PITTSBURGH — Record-setting crowds attending the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Acrisure Stadium generated $46 million in direct spending, with 83% of ticket buyers coming from outside Allegheny County, VisitPITTSBURGH says.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off in Pittsburgh

Swift fans packed hotel rooms for the June 16 and 17 concerts, with hotel occupancy in Allegheny County averaging 95%, a 31% increase from this same time last year and pushing average daily room rates to $309, a 106% increase.

This marks the highest weekend occupancy Allegheny County has experienced post-pandemic and is the second-highest Allegheny County weekend occupancy on record — the highest weekend occupancy occurred in July 2019 when Pittsburgh hosted Atlantic Coast Baseball; the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix; a Pirates home series against the Phillies; and Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, according to VisitPITTSBURGH.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh

Out-of-town visitors spent an estimated $42.9 million on hotels, restaurants, retail, transportation and attractions, with Allegheny County residents spending an additional $3.07 million. Combined, visitors and residents generated $3 million in state and local sales tax revenue, the agency says.

VisitPITTSBURGH’s economic impact calculations are derived using information provided by Acrisure Stadium and an industry-standard event evaluation process created by Destinations International (DI). Estimates account for resident and visitor direct spending only. The figures do not include ticket sales revenue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group