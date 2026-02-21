Local

Team USA earns record number of gold medals at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

By WPXI.com News Staff
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Gold medalist United States' Alex Ferreira bites his medal as he celebrates his win after the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
With several events left to go, Team USA has already had a historic run at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

As of Saturday morning, the United States had won 11 gold medals, which is the most by Team USA in a single Winter Games.

As of Saturday morning, the United States had earned 30 medals total — 11 gold, 12 silver and seven bronze. They’ve earned the second most medals of all countries, only behind Norway’s 40 medals — 18 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze.

