Team USA earns record number of gold medals at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

With several events left to go, Team USA has already had a historic run at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

As of Saturday morning, the United States had won 11 gold medals, which is the most by Team USA in a single Winter Games.

RED, WHITE, BLUE AND LOTS OF GOLD! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jp4tcPOvP4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2026

As of Saturday morning, the United States had earned 30 medals total — 11 gold, 12 silver and seven bronze. They’ve earned the second most medals of all countries, only behind Norway’s 40 medals — 18 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze.

Click here for the latest medal count.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group