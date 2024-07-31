Team USA makes history, becomes first country to win 3,000 Olympic medals

PARIS — The Paris Olympics have been historic for Team USA.

On Tuesday, the United States became the first country ever to win 3,000 total Olympic metals, between the winter and summer games.

No one does it like U.S. 🇺🇸



Team USA has won 3,000 Olympic medals!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/r5cKgnA6Ux — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 30, 2024

NBC News reports that the 3,000th medal came at the hands of Bobby Finke, who took silver in the men’s 800-meter freestyle.

