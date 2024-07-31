Local

Team USA makes history, becomes first country to win 3,000 Olympic medals

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Paris Olympics medals PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 17: Olympic medals are displayed at Grand Palais Ephemere ahead the presentation of the French team's Berluti outfits for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony on April 17, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024 (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images) (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

PARIS — The Paris Olympics have been historic for Team USA.

On Tuesday, the United States became the first country ever to win 3,000 total Olympic metals, between the winter and summer games.

NBC News reports that the 3,000th medal came at the hands of Bobby Finke, who took silver in the men’s 800-meter freestyle.

