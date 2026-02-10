Local

Team USA makes history by winning silver in mixed doubles curling

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Curling gold medal match Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa celebrate in background as United States' Cory Thiesse hugs with Korey Dropkin at the end of the gold medal mixed doubles curling match against USA, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (Fatima Shbair/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

After a close back-and-forth match, Team USA lost to Sweden, 6-5, in the gold medal match of mixed doubles curling.

But, the silver medal earned by Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse is still historic for the U.S. because it’s the first time the U.S. has ever medaled in the event, per NBC.

It’s also the first time an American woman earned any medal in Olympic curling history.

In an interview with NBC after the match, both Dropkin and Thiesse admitted they could have performed better.

“We just needed to be a little bit sharper,” Thiesse said.

Still, the pair were proud of making it to the podium.

“We had an amazing week. Man, we’re on the podium,” Dropkin said. “We’re Olympic silver medalists.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read