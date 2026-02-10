Team USA makes history by winning silver in mixed doubles curling

After a close back-and-forth match, Team USA lost to Sweden, 6-5, in the gold medal match of mixed doubles curling.

But, the silver medal earned by Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse is still historic for the U.S. because it’s the first time the U.S. has ever medaled in the event, per NBC.

It’s also the first time an American woman earned any medal in Olympic curling history.

In an interview with NBC after the match, both Dropkin and Thiesse admitted they could have performed better.

“We just needed to be a little bit sharper,” Thiesse said.

Still, the pair were proud of making it to the podium.

“We had an amazing week. Man, we’re on the podium,” Dropkin said. “We’re Olympic silver medalists.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group