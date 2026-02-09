Team USA mixed doubles curling defeats Italy to make it to gold medal game

Team USA is curling for gold at the Milan Cortina Games.

The United States’ mixed doubles curling team has a rematch against Sweden in the gold medal game on Tuesday, starting at 12:05 p.m. The two teams faced off on Sunday, with Team USA winning 8-7.

Team USA beat Italy on Monday, who won the gold medal in 2022, to get to the gold medal game.

Great Britain and Italy are facing off for bronze.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group