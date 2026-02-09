Local

Team USA mixed doubles curling defeats Italy to make it to gold medal game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling United States' Korey Dropkin and United States' Cory Thiesse hug after winning the semi-finals round of the mixed doubles curling match against Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP)
Team USA is curling for gold at the Milan Cortina Games.

The United States’ mixed doubles curling team has a rematch against Sweden in the gold medal game on Tuesday, starting at 12:05 p.m. The two teams faced off on Sunday, with Team USA winning 8-7.

Team USA beat Italy on Monday, who won the gold medal in 2022, to get to the gold medal game.

Great Britain and Italy are facing off for bronze.

