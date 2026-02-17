Team USA takes silver in men’s team pursuit

Although they got off to an early lead, Team USA ended up taking silver in men’s speed skating team pursuit.

Italy started coming back from behind with four laps left, taking the lead on the final lap and defeating the reigning world champion team by four seconds.

The Americans skate to SILVER in men's team pursuit. 🥈👏#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/THpyK2SM8U — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

China took bronze, beating out the Netherlands by .09 seconds.

