Team USA takes silver in men’s team pursuit

Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Team USA with Ethan Cepuran, white armband, Casey Dawson, red armband, Emery Lehman, yellow armband, celebrate winning the silver medal in the final of the men's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Although they got off to an early lead, Team USA ended up taking silver in men’s speed skating team pursuit.

Italy started coming back from behind with four laps left, taking the lead on the final lap and defeating the reigning world champion team by four seconds.

China took bronze, beating out the Netherlands by .09 seconds.

