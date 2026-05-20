Tecum Capital backs Procare Ambulance as company expands across Mid-Atlantic

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s largest private equity firms has staked a Baltimore-based provider of medical transportation services.

Tecum Capital Partners has invested in Procare Ambulance of Maryland which operates in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Procare, founded in 2005, provides non-emergency and emergency interfacility medical transportation services across the Washington, D.C., and Maryland markets and recently expanded into Virginia. It delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including b and advanced life support, specialty and critical care transport, mobile integrated health care and medical standby services to a roster of health care institutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Currently, it is the only approved private commercial EMS provider of MIH services in Maryland – a growing program that delivers in-home care and preventative interventions designed to reduce unnecessary hospital visits and readmissions.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group