Teen arrives at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH — A teen boy arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police said the 16-year-old arrived at a hospital Saturday evening.

He had been shot in the leg and was last listed in stable condition.

Police said this happened after a ShotSpotter alert went off on the 600 block of Perry Street in the Hill District.

Multiple shell casings were found there.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group