Teen boy injured in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight.

Pittsburgh police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Wilner Drive in the East Hills around 2:45 a.m. Sunday because of a seven-round ShotSpotter alert. While on the way to the area, dispatchers let officers know of a call they received for a man shot.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say witnesses described a “possible altercation” involving the teen before the shooting.

Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

