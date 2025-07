TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Turtle Creek.

The teen, who was shot in the shoulder, was taken to a hospital by his friends around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the exact location where the shooting happened is currently not known.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

