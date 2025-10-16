Teen charged in connection with Ross Park Mall parking lot shootout

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened at the Ross Park Mall parking lot.

Myshawn Scott, 16, of East Hills, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and gun charges on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Shootout at Ross Park Mall parking lot; one person arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for how police were able to identify him as a suspect.

