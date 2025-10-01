Shootout at Ross Park Mall parking lot; one person arrives at hosptial with gunshot wound

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound after shots were fired outside the Ross Park Mall, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the mall at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ross Township Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said initial reports were of shots fired.

Officers said they are interviewing a person who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Initial evidence suggests there was a shootout, police say.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police say multiple people were involved and they are reviewing the mall’s surveillance cameras to learn more about what happened.

Shots were fired at the Ross Park Mall in 2021. Two teen boys were charged in that incident.

Kohlhepp said there have been significant security upgrades since that incident.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.

