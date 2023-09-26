Rental properties will now be regulated in Pittsburgh under new bill

PITTSBURGH — Short and long-term rentals will now be regulated in the City of Pittsburgh under the new rental registry bill. Property owners will have to apply for a permit to operate as a rental and pass an inspection.

“It’s a great step for the city,” Councilman Bobby Wilson tells Channel 11. “Everyone wants it, that’s why it was a unanimous vote on council today.”

Coming up on 11 News at 6, the tragedy that inspired the bill and what the council hopes it will accomplish for public safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group