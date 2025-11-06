Local

Teen girl dead after camper fire in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
A teen girl is dead after a camper fire in Pennsylvania.

State troopers said flames fully engulfed a camper at Roamers Retreat Campground on the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, at 4 a.m. on Nov 1.

Crews found a 15-year-old girl dead inside after extinguishing the fire.

Fire Marshals are working to learn what caused the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

