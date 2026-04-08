BUTLER, Pa. — A teen girl was flown to a hospital after a house fire in Butler County on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Center Avenue in the City of Butler at around 9:26 a.m. for a reported house fire.

The teen was rescued from inside the home before being flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

A dog was reported missing but later found.

Teen girl flown to hospital after house fire in Butler County A teen girl was flown to a hospital after a house fire in Butler County on Wednesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with firefighters to learn more about the victim and their status. He will have the information they shared with him on Channel 11 News, starting at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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