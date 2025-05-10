Teen girl shot in hand overnight in Allegheny County

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teenage girl was shot in an Allegheny County community overnight.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh around midnight.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl shot in the hand.

A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene, but it’s unclear at this time if she’s facing any charges.

ACPD detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

