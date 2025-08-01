Teen girl shot in legs in Perry North; woman detained by police

PITTSBURGH — A woman has been detained by police after a teen girl was shot in Perry North.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Watson Boulevard for reports of shots fired at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A teen girl with graze wounds to her legs was found at the scene. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers were told about a possible suspect in a nearby house. When they went to her house, she came outside and was detained for questioning.

Police did a sweep of the house to make sure there were no other victims or potential suspects in it.

No charges have been filed at this time.

