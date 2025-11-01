Teen girl stabbed in fight in Allentown

PITTSBURGH — A teen girl was stabbed in a fight in Allentown.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said police were called to the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue at 7:20 p.m. on Friday for reports of a group of juveniles fighting.

A 13-year-old girl was found with a stab wound to the abdomen. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A juvenile boy was detained. Police said he had a knife in his possession.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group