Teens can work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness

Teens can work out for free this summer with the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass.

Now through Aug. 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness, including all Pittsburgh-area locations.

Since the program began, the fitness center chain has invested more than $200 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness.

Click here to register or to find a location.

