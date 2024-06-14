Local

Teens can work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Planet Fitness Revenue Rises Over 11 Percent In Quarterly Earnings Report RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: In an aerial view, a customer leaves a Planet Fitness gym on May 09, 2024 in Richmond, California. Shares of Planet Fitness stock fell 11 percent on Thursday after the fitness company expects to see a slowing in growth in the next quarter. First quarter earnings narrowly fell short of analyst expectations with revenue of $248 million compared to $248.6 million that had been predicted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Teens can work out for free this summer with the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass.

Now through Aug. 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness, including all Pittsburgh-area locations.

Since the program began, the fitness center chain has invested more than $200 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness.

