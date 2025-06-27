Teens killed in Pitcairn double shooting identified

PITCAIRN, Pa. — The identities of two teens killed in a double shooting in Pitcairn Thursday have been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office says Isiah Mccarthy of Pitcairn and Tyrant Sutton of Clairton, both 16, were declared deceased at a hospital just before 4 p.m.

Both teens were shot during the incident near Wall Avenue and Eleanor Street.

The shooting happened in the area of Wall Avenue after 3 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

