‘This kid means business’: Pirates rookie, young fan make trade for home run ball

The Pittsburgh Pirates worked out a big trade during their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Pirates rookie Esmerlyn Valdez’s first major league hit was also his first major league home run.

The outfielder celebrated the feat with his teammates in the dugout, after initially getting the silent treatment.

The Pirates then began “negotiations” with the young fan who caught the ball, the team said in a social media post, adding, “this kid means business.”

The parties eventually struck a deal following what appeared to be some serious bargaining.

In exchange, the fan got a signed bat from Valdez, who the Pirates signed during the 2020-21 international signing period.

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