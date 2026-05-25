Pittsburgh Pirates

‘This kid means business’: Pirates rookie, young fan make trade for home run ball

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Pirates Blue Jays Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez (55) celebrates his two-run home run, his first major league hit and first major league home run, during sixth inning MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Frank Gunn/Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates worked out a big trade during their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Pirates rookie Esmerlyn Valdez’s first major league hit was also his first major league home run.

The outfielder celebrated the feat with his teammates in the dugout, after initially getting the silent treatment.

The Pirates then began “negotiations” with the young fan who caught the ball, the team said in a social media post, adding, “this kid means business.”

The parties eventually struck a deal following what appeared to be some serious bargaining.

In exchange, the fan got a signed bat from Valdez, who the Pirates signed during the 2020-21 international signing period.

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