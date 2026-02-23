Teens shatter Tarentum store door with rock, take THC products

TARENTUM, Pa. — Horizon Market’s front door is now boarded up, but the store remains open after a burglary on Friday night.

“We’re not going to let some sort of setback or crime get in our way of being able to continue to serve the community,” owner Cameron Yockey said.

Security camera stickers cover the front of Yockey’s Tarentum market. Those cameras captured the burglary that took place just after midnight on Friday.

You can see two people smashing a display case and reaching for merchandise. After posting these photos on Facebook, asking for information, Yockey later discovered the suspects were two kids younger than 18.

“These kids are very young, which is a shame,” Yockey said. “So, we certainly hope that they get the assistance they need to get on the right track.”

Workers at Horizon Market said they recovered a rock that the teens used to break through their front door. The kids then went over to a display case, pushing it back and reaching for vapes behind the counter. They said the kids were only in the store for a matter of two minutes.

Yockey said the kids stole vapes and THC products. He said he feels bad for the families involved, but plans to make sure disciplinary actions are taken.

“I don’t know if that’s charges or what that will look like as of now, but there does have to be accountability for actions when it comes down to crimes and especially theft, and things along those lines, because lessons need to be taught,” Yockey said.

Workers also found one of their display cases shattered in a nearby alley. Yockey said his market remains open in spite of the incident because he wants to continue to serve his customers.

Police say they know who the kids are, but they are not in custody at this time.

