Temperature falls Saturday as strong wind picks up; periodic snow throughout day

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up as temperatures are quickly falling through the 30s Saturday morning. Winds will gust as high as 40 or 45 mph in the afternoon, keeping wind chills in the teens much of the day.

Rain switches over to snow showers in the morning, but little to no travel impacts are expected. An Arctic front will sweep through the area Sunday morning, which could lead to heavier snow showers or even snow squalls. Strong winds could reduce visibility, and bursts of snow could drop a quick half-inch to an inch in spots. Most snow showers wrap up by mid-day, but wind chills will stay in the single digits throughout Sunday afternoon.

Another wave of light snow will move in late Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures will stay colder than usual for the entire week, with highs around 20 and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group