Temperature soar into the 40s on Tuesday, return to near freezing on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs rising into the 40s!

There is a chance of rain showers in the evening.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Liberty-Clairton area. The alert means that air pollution concentration in this area may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Melting snow during the day will refreeze overnight as temperatures drop below freezing; watch for black ice into Wednesday.

Temperatures will turn colder on Wednesday — highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Flurries or light snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially in the evening, in the higher elevations of the ridges and mountains. High temperatures this week will be in the low to mid-30s through Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group