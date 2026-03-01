Temperatures to barely get above freezing on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A big stretch of warm weather is coming, but it’s bringing a lot of rain.

Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be 25-30 degrees colder than Saturday, with highs struggling into the mid to upper 30s across the area. The northerly wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s most of the day.

Monday will be dry, but a cold rain will develop late in the night, with a brief chance for a bit of freezing rain, especially east of Pittsburgh in the ridges and mountains into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will soar in the second half of the week with highs near 70 by Friday, but there will be plenty of showers and even some possible thunderstorms. Much of the area will see at least an inch and a half of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

