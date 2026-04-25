Temperatures drop into 40s overnight

PITTSBURGH — Don’t forget your jacket if you are heading out this evening, because temperatures will drop through the 50s.

It remains cloudy and chilly overnight; expect the low to mid 40s into Sunday morning.

Clouds will decrease throughout Sunday and will be in the low 60s by the afternoon.

Monday will be sunny and very warm — temperatures will jump to the 70s.

This short dry stretch will come to an end early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible by the morning commute and again through the afternoon.

Rain is expected again throughout the day on Wednesday with some thunder.

Behind this system comes much cooler air for the end of the work week; highs will only make it to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s into the start of the next weekend.

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