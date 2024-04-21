Temperatures stay cool throughout Sunday; frost risk again in evening

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need a jacket on Sunday as it will feel more like the middle of March rather than the middle of April.

Clouds will be stubborn during the day but will give way to a bit of sunshine later on. You can expect clearing Sunday night, which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s. Frost and freeze issues are likely again on Monday morning.

The dry weather will continue through Tuesday, with temperatures warming up to start the week. Rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

