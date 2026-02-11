As temperatures warm, officials warn of the dangers that icicles pose

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Public works crews in Cranberry worked to cut off part of a maintenance garage gutter on Tuesday after a different section broke off earlier in the day.

Bob Howland, the Streets and Fleet Manager with Cranberry Township, said it’s something that can happen to any home or business now that snow and ice are starting to melt.

“I would highly recommend residents, if they have icicles hanging off their roof, hanging off their gutters, they pay a contractor to come in to knock those down, to remove those, because at some point they’re gonna get so heavy, they will pull the gutters right off your house,” Howland told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Crews were out throughout the day before the gutter breaking, working on removing icicles from township buildings and checking downspouts. Falling icicles could lead to injury.

“It could be deadly,” Howland said.

He said crews have also been working along Brush Creek to make sure the water from melting snow and ice has somewhere to go.

“Right now we’re looking for any kind of an ice jam that we can possibly pull apart with our machine if we can reach it from the bank, any trees that have been toppled over during the winter months that might be laying across Brush Creek causing an ice dam or other trees to be bunched up behind them,” Howland said.

They are also monitoring the roads all across the township.

While driving, you can see snow on the sides of the road melting and making the road wet. Crews in Cranberry are monitoring pavement temperatures to know if anything needs to be treated so it doesn’t re-freeze overnight. Right now, the sensors show roads dropping below freezing right around midnight.

“Right now we’ve got plenty of salt material on the road surface, so we’ll monitor throughout the evening,” Howland said.

Howland said they are also watching for potholes as we go above and below freezing temperatures. If you have a pothole in your area, he says to give them a call so they can patch it.

