Temperatures will reach low 50s on Sunday; steady rain returns on Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’s milder and windy this morning, with temperatures around 40 degrees. A southwest breeze and plentiful sunshine will get highs back into the low 50s today, especially from Pittsburgh and points southwest. Enjoy it!

It will stay relatively mild tonight, with overnight temperatures slowly falling through the 40s. Clouds will thicken again, with rain overspreading the area by 4 to 5 a.m. Steady rain will be around for much of the Monday morning commute, then tapers off by late morning. While a few showers are possible Monday afternoon, it should be much drier than the first half of the day.

Another wave of rain will move through Tuesday, followed by colder air on Wednesday. Depending on how far east the cold front moves, there may be enough moisture for some steadier snow before another blast of Arctic air toward late week.

