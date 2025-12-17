Temperatures will rise into upper 40s Wednesday before falling below freezing again later

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s this afternoon and will continue to melt more snow. Temperatures will drop just below freezing tonight so watch for icy spots into the morning Thursday from refreezing tonight.

Much warmer Thursday afternoon, highs will jump into the 50s Thursday ahead of rain on the way for Thursday night. Steady rain and gusty winds will move through with this front overnight. Wind gusts could be around 40 mph overnight Thursday into Friday morning with the passage of the next front.

Colder air will move in behind this system and changing rain showers to snow showers briefly Friday morning before ending. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold; highs will be back around the freezing mark. Temperatures will return to the 40s Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun.

